Analytics Back to Home

Reading People, Not Data, Is An Analytics Manager’s Most Important Skill

Increase / Decrease text size
By Jessie Willson, Head of Analytics, Sony Professional
Previous ArticleMicrosoft CEO Blasts "Cruel and Abusive" Immigration Separations
Next ArticleAruba Unveils "SD Branch" to Integrate Wired, Wireless Networking

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Aruba Unveils “SD Branch” to Integrate Wired, Wireless Networking
2 hours ago
Reading People, Not Data, Is An Analytics Manager’s Most Important Skill
3 hours ago
Microsoft CEO Blasts “Cruel and Abusive” Immigration Separations
5 hours ago
HPE Rolls Out Hybrid Cloud Offering with On-Premise Metered Consumption
5 hours ago
Visa Outage: Switch Failure Blamed, No Detection Software in Place
20 hours ago
Digital Transformation in Local and Central Government
21 hours ago
Avoiding ‘Tech-xit’: The New Immigration Rules Encouraging Global Tech Stars to Settle Here
22 hours ago
Holographic Computing is Beginning to Drown Out Voice as the New Interface
22 hours ago
IBM iX and Mediaocean Bet on Blockchain to Tackle Ad Spend Opacity
23 hours ago
YouTube Suddenly Blocks Videos from MIT and Blender
1 day ago
IBM Completes Acquisition of Gas & Oil IOT Feedback Provider Oniqua
1 day ago
HPE Announces New Partner Consumption Programme
1 day ago
Microsoft ICE Contract Draws Fire
2 days ago
BIS Bites Bitcoin: “Could Bring the Internet to a Halt”
2 days ago
Hortonworks Unveils Latest Data Platform: Supports Containers, Machine Learning
2 days ago
This Sophisticated Spyware Supports Advertising Fraud, Pulls Ads from Google’s AdSense
2 days ago