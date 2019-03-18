Top 5 Must-Learn Cybersecurity Courses and Certifications

In a fast-moving cybersecurity environment, upskilling has never been more important

As more sensitive information becomes available online and hackers become more savvy, cyber attacks become more widespread. These attacks happen when cyber criminals with malicious intentions find security flaws in websites, and collect data that they shouldn’t otherwise have access to.

A few notable cyber attacks have hit headlines recently, such as GitHub, which suffered from a massive denial of service attack. In July 2017, major credit rating agency Equifax and its customers were exposed to a huge data breach, where hackers gained access to personal financial information for nearly 150 million people. These are just a couple examples of major cyber attacks that clearly demonstrate the need for more tighter cyber security and highly skilled cyber security professionals.

Why Should You Choose Cyber Security as a Career?

Cyber security jobs are in high demand, and with the evolution of technology, this isn’t changing anytime soon. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports just how quickly the information security field in general has grown, which is projected at a 37 percent growth rate from the years 2012 to 2022, which is a much higher growth rate than other industries. Industry watchdog CyberSeek also estimated that as of 2018, that there were more than 300,000 available cyber security jobs in the United States. Additional research from Markets and Markets reveals that by the year 2023, the cyber security market is expected to be worth $248.26 billion.

These numbers prove that when it comes to job security, you can’t really go wrong if you’ve successfully completed cyber security training certification . If salary is also a huge motivator, consider the fact that depending on the specific training, cyber security professionals can potentially make as much as $243,610 annually.

Another research by Anson Analytics says more about cyber security growth and market size growth over the years.

Top Five Cyber Security Courses

If you’re ready to get started in the exciting world of cyber security, the next step is to find the best cyber security courses online that match your interests and career goals.

In the below video, Simplilearn explains about job growth through different courses in cyber security.

There are several cyber security training courses to choose from, but some of the top cyber security courses offered include:

1) Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH)

The only match for a highly skilled hacker? Someone who is just as (if not more so) trained. As a Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), you learn to think just like a cyber criminal, which is essential to putting a stop to cyber attacks. By enrolling in a cyber security course that teaches the same techniques that cyber criminal masterminds have down pat, you’ll be one step closer to becoming a Certified Ethical Hacker.

Prospective students can enroll in Simplilearn’s CEH v10 Certification Course , where they can learn the skills required to become certified, such as reverse engineering and virus code writing.

For CEH training and certification, there is no specific eligibility criteria, but it is recommended that one should have basic knowledge of TCP/IP.

Once you’re certified, you may qualify for a number of exciting roles, such as intrusion analyst, security manager, CND auditor, and more. Generally, the annual salary for someone with this type of certification ranges from $24,760 to $111,502 USD, according to Infosec Institute. While that is a very wide range, keep in mind that after you have some experience, it’s unlikely that your salary will be on the lower end of the spectrum.

2) CompTIA Security+

A CompTIA Security+ course will typically teach students the skills they need for installing and configuring systems to secure networks, applications, and devices. Students also learn to perform threat analyses and respond with appropriate mitigation techniques, and may also get the opportunity to participate in risk mitigation activities, while operating with an awareness of applicable policies, laws, and regulations.

If you want to build a solid IT foundation and learn the fundamentals from the ground up, this cyber security course can be an ideal option. Keep in mind that although it’s a cyber security course that teaches the basics, it doesn’t mean you won’t learn a significant amount of vital information. In fact, the U.S. Department of Defense requires that all of their employees earn a CompTIA Security+ certification.

Once you receive your CompTIA Security+ certification, you may have a number of career options, such as security specialist, manager, and administrator. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, individuals in these roles earn more than $86,000 USD per year on average.

For some people, however, getting CompTIA Security+ certified doesn’t necessarily mean they aspire to pursue a career in cyber security. In fact, marketers, PC support analysts, application developers, and other technology professionals can benefit from the knowledge they receive from a CompTIA Security+ course since their jobs are still somewhat related to internet security.

Prior to taking the Security+ SYO-501 training and certification exam, it’s recommended (although not required) that those interested in pursuing CompTIA Security+ certification first become Network+ certified.

3) Certified Information System Security Professional (CISSP)

If you’re looking to break into the field of network security, the Certified Information System Security Professional (CISSP) is another education program to consider. In fact, many IT departments classify this type of certification as a base requirement.

Simplilearn’s CISSP Certification Training is aligned to the (ISC) CBK 2018 requirements. The cyber security course trains you in the industry’s best practices, which can increase your chances of passing the exam on the first attempt. The certification helps you develop expertise in defining the architecture and in the design, build, and maintenance of a secure business environment for your organization, all while using globally approved information security standards.

If you’re looking to work as a system engineer, IT security manager, or analyst, this certification can help give you an edge on the competition. If you’re already working in this industry, this certification can help you grow in your career, which can mean a better role with a higher salary. In fact, if your ultimate goal is to work in a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) role, this certification is a must.

This certification isn’t for beginners, as it requires at least five years of professional full-time work experience in two or more of the eight domains of the CISSP – CBK 2018. Those lacking this experience will instead receive an ISC2 associate title, which will eventually be replaced with the CISSP certificate once you gain enough experience.

On average, the annual salary for a CISSP professional ranges from $73,627 to $119,184 USD, according to Infosec Institute.

4) Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)

Similarly to the CISSP certification program, eligibility for becoming a Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) requires at least five years of professional experience, with three years of experience working as an information security manager. In addition, this professional experience must be gained in three of the four CISM domains. If you’re already experienced in the field of cyber security and looking to fast-track your career, this certification may be the perfect option for you.

The CISM Certification Training program from Simplilearn teaches students the skills needed to design, deploy, and manage security architecture for the company they’re working for.

This cyber security course is aligned with ISACA best practices and is designed to increase your chances of passing the CISM exam on your first attempt.

More and more businesses are expecting that their cyber security professionals are also Certified Information Security Managers. As such, it is an important stepping stone for any IT professional looking to advance their career.

Those in information technology roles who are interested in taking on cyber security duties can usually expect their earning potential to increase substantially after taking this cyber security course and becoming certified. According to Infosec Institute, the average annual salary for a CISM certified professional ranges from $52,402 to $243,610 USD.

5) Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA)

The Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) certification is focused on information auditing. With this type of certification, you show potential employers that you are not only skilled in the world of information technology, but that you also have significant audit experience.

By enrolling in a CISA program, you can learn the skills you need to perform an effective security audit within an organization. This is often a first step in identifying any potential security issues, and companies find a lot of value in professionals who are trained to effectively accomplish this task.

In a CISA program, students gain expertise in the acquisition, development, testing, and implementation of information systems, as well as learn the guidelines, standards, and best practices of protecting them.

If you’re seeking a high-level IS audit, control, or assurance role, you’ll likely be required to earn this certification before qualifying. To receive your CISA certification, your employers will need to verify all relevant experience. The experience should have been gained within five years of passing your certification exam, or within the 10-year period before applying for the position.

The Infosec Institute reports that CISA-certified professionals earn approximately $52,459 to $122,326 USD on average each year.

These are just a few of the top cyber security certifications out there. Depending on your interests and aspirations, there may be another program that’s more aligned with your career goals. Browse Simplilearn’s course catalog to see all of the online education programs they offer in cyber security.

