Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud: The Perfect Match?

“Cloud gives you an easy access route into trialling different hardware types”

From training data sets to building brand new applications, artificial intelligence (AI) is both processor intensive and bandwidth hungry. While the potential of AI and machine learning (ML) is little disputed, those embarking on projects are entitled to ask whether the cloud is the most appropriate environment for delivery.

How, in other words, do you combine the benefits of cloud – scalability, flexibility and agility – with the game-changing promise of AI and ML without breaking the bank? And how, at the same time, do you guarantee the security of large volumes of data processed at unprecedented speed?

UKFast’s Chris Folkerd and Intel’s Chris Feltham tackle these issues head on, in conversation with Computer Business Review’s associate editor Jon Bernstein

Dr Chris Folkerd, Director of Enterprise Technology, UKFast: