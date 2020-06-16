British Army CIO, Parliamentary CIO to Lead Our Live Town Hall: Register Now

Join our inaugural monthly event: register now!

The CIOs of the British Army and the Parliamentary Digital Service will launch Computer Business Review (CBR)’s new CIO Town Hall Live: a monthly forum together with NS Tech that launches on Monday 13 July.​

​

British Army CIO, Major General Jonathan Cole OBE, and Parliamentary Digital Service CIO Tracey Jessup will share the digital transformation journeys at two of the oldest institutions in the UK during the new, interactive monthly forum for CIOs, CTOs and technology leaders.

The inaugural event will kick-start a regular monthly gathering for the CIO community. The Town Hall-style forum will include interviews with leading CIO or CTO peers, chances to interact with speakers in a live Q&A, and engage with each other in discussion forums and private chats.​

Major General Jonathan Cole OBE

​Maj Gen JJ Cole OBE is CIO and Director of Information at the British Army, and a member of the Army Board leading on information strategy, capability and services in all aspects of the Army’s activities.

Maj Gen Cole will discuss the Information Advantage, Information Manoeuvre, and how the Army is focusing on the better exploitation of data and future capabilities as part of its modernisation and digital transformation.​

​

Commissioned into the Royal Signals in 1987 he has served in Germany and Hong Kong, and led soldiers in Sierra Leone, Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as Non Combatant Evacuation Operations of Ivory Coast and Lebanon. Previously he was the Army’s CTO as its Head of Information Services.​

Tracey Jessup

Tracey Jessup is CIO and Managing Director at the Parliamentary Digital Service, a joint department of both Houses of Parliament.

Her CIO function is responsible for the strategic direction of Parliament’s digital offering, transforming ways in which the citizen can connect with Parliament, the delivery and management of Parliamentary digital platforms, and providing technology services to Members and staff in Westminster and throughout the UK.​

​

Sitting on the management boards the House of Commons and the House of Lords, Tracey Jessup working with her team to have Members of Parliament in the Commons debating and voting remotely in response to Coronavirus restrictions, and will share the journey to helping digitise the Houses of Parliament.​

Agenda​

​14:00: British Army CIO Major General JJ Cole interview​

‘The Information Advantage and digital transformation in the British Army’​

15:00: Parliamentary Digital Service CIO Tracey Jessup interview​

‘Digitising Parliament’​

​

“Following the success of the Virtual CIO Symposium gathering for technology, digital and IT leaders in April 2020, we are excited to launch the CIO Town Hall Live forum,” said Edward Qualtrough, Technology Editor at Computer Business Review’s parent company, NS Media Group.​

​

“We hope that CIOs and technology executives from across sectors see the value in joining a regular assembly to network with their peers, hear from fellow CIOs, and to discuss key industry trends, opportunities and disruptive threats that enables the CIO and CTO community to share their cumulative expertise and learn as a group.”​

​

NS Media Group’s CIO Town Hall Live will be limited to CIOs and senior technology executives on the day of the event, but the sessions will subsequently be opened and made available on demand to all.​