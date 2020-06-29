Introducing The Technology Leaders Index Initiative

“We look forward to sharing how pacesetter organisations are deploying disruptive emerging technologies”

Computer Business Review (CBR) and sister title NS Tech have launched a new Technology Leaders Index initiative as a guide to the digital, IT and technology capabilities of organisations, their IT teams and the CIOs and CTOs leading those functions.

Supported by research from data analytics and consulting company GlobalData, NS Media Group’s Technology Leaders Index will recognise the pacesetters from the private, public and non-profit sectors, and how they are using technology innovations to transform their businesses.

Organisations, their tech functions and CIOs are invited to take part in our research looking at innovative technology projects and initiatives by submitting responses to a short survey to be eligible for recognition in the Technology Leaders Index. The deadline to submit your projects and initiatives is Monday 20 July.

The Technology Leaders Index jury will recognise an organisation, its IT function and CIO for technology projects and initiatives in the following areas:

Innovative use of cloud

Innovative use of data

Cyber security initiatives and responses

initiatives and responses Technology initiatives driving revenue growth

growth Innovative use of disruptive emerging tech , for example this could be IoT, robotics or AI

, for example this could be IoT, robotics or AI Smart partnering with vendors and ecosystems

with vendors and ecosystems Initiatives helping an organisation realise its sustainability goals

goals Initiatives to develop diversity in technology to better represent the talent in the sector

The Technology Leaders Index will also utilise GlobalData‘s extensive research and data sets into company filings and patents, and the technology deals, partnerships and recruitment moves companies are making to assess their approaches to the most important technology ‘themes’ driving innovation and disruption.

NS Media Group Technology Editor, Edward Qualtrough, said: “The Technology Leaders Index is a great opportunity for digital, IT and technology teams – and those managing those functions – to show how innovations in cloud, data and other technologies, together with smart partnering with vendors, are transforming business models.

“We look forward to sharing how pacesetter organisations are deploying disruptive emerging technologies. Collaborating with our partners GlobalData and its extensive data sets will help us show how some company’s tech investments, vendor partnerships, patent applications, company filings and tech job hiring approaches in areas like AI developers, data scientists and cyber security experts are marking them out as technology innovation leaders.”

NS Media Group Head of Research and Rankings, Sam Duke, and NS Media Group Technology Editor, Edward Qualtrough, will facilitate a jury of CIO experts, GlobalData analysts and business technology editors in compiling the Technology Leaders Index.

The Technology Leaders Index pacesetters will be announced, highlighted and promoted by CBR and NS Tech in August.

For any queries, contact Sam Duke or Edward Qualtrough. You can view the full Technology Leaders Index guidelines here.