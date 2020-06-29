Technology Leaders Index Guidelines

Take our survey now!

The Technology Leaders Index is a new guide to the digital, IT and technology capabilities of organisations and the CIOs and CTOs leading those functions.

An initiative by CBR and NS Tech and supported by research from data analytics and consulting company GlobalData, the Technology Leaders Index will recognise the pacesetters from the private, public and non-profit sectors, and how they are using technology innovations to transform their businesses.

The first stage of the Technology Leaders Index looking at innovative technology projects and initiatives will be published in August 2020.

Why take part

Recognition in the Technology Leaders Index will show the impact technology teams and their CIOs are having on their businesses and sectors.

Organisations, teams and leaders will be recognised for technology innovation projects and IT initiatives, strategic partnering with technology vendors and suppliers and their approaches to sustainability and diversity.

The Technology Leaders Index will also use GlobalData‘s extensive research and data sets to assess how businesses are approaching the most important technology ‘Themes’ that are driving innovation and disruption. This data spans patents, deals, partnerships and recruitment moves.

This is an excellent opportunity to showcase your company’s approach to technology use and innovation to appeal to clients, customers and future employees alike.

Timeline

Research announced – Monday 29 June

Survey deadline – Monday 20 July

Pacesetters announced – August

Categories and methodology

The first phase of the Technology Leaders Index will recognise initiatives and projects in the following areas:

Innovative use of cloud

Innovative use of data

Cyber security initiatives and responses

initiatives and responses Technology initiatives driving revenue growth

Innovative use of disruptive emerging tech , for example AI or robotics

, for example AI or robotics Smart partnering with vendors and ecosystems

with vendors and ecosystems Initiatives helping an organisation realise its sustainability goals

goals Initiatives to develop diversity in technology to better represent the talent in the sector

Following the completion of the survey a jury of GlobalData analysts, experienced business technology editors and expert CIOs will analyse and assess all submissions with the aim of recognising the stand out initiatives being enacted around the world.

The leading initiatives in each category will be announced, highlighted and promoted by NS Tech and CBR in August.

How to take part

To take part simply complete our SHORT SURVEY highlighting your recent standout technology projects. The survey is focused on gathering data about your company’s recent standout technology projects and initiatives.

We strongly suggest that you prepare your answers first before taking the survey. You can download a copy of the survey HERE.

The more information you provide the more detailed our coverage of your work can be and the easier it is for us to make assessments.

The survey is made up of TWO parts:

1. Your information

A few basic details about you and your role

2. Case studies

Here you can provide details of the projects or initiatives (up to THREE) you wish to highlight.

Each case study should include:

The areas that the project/initiative relates to e.g. cloud, cybersecurity, diversity etc.

The nature and innovative features of the project/initiative

The challenges and outcomes of the project/initiative

The timeframe of the project/initiative

Interviews

Following the completion of the survey process we will also be conducting select interviews with key figures in the tech sector to learn more about their initiatives and broader technology setup.

If you are happy to be contacted about these research and editorial interviews please indicate this in the appropriate field in the survey form.

Who we are

About Computer Business Review (CBR)

Computer Business Review magazine was launched in 1993 with the aim of bridging the gap between the traditional technical IT press and the business press sectors. Twenty-seven years later it is of Europe’s premier B2B business technology publications with a vibrant readership and a track record of leading on the technology trends affecting its enterprise readers.

CBRonline.com is a quality technology website, delivering a wide variety of daily news, reports and analysis on the global technology industry. The website delivers a wide range of content which is updated throughout every business day, attracting users from the corporate technology market.

Computer Business Review provides the most targeted platform to reach Europe’s business technology elite.

About NS Tech

NS Tech is a division of the century-old and globally respected New Statesman.

Its mission is to report at the intersection of technology, business and politics, and help IT leaders in business and government find answers to the big questions:

Disruption: The digital revolution is reshaping the economy, but which sectors are being disrupted fastest, and why?

Transformation: How is technology helping organisations to transform their operations?

Policy: Are politicians and regulators keeping pace with technological change?

Security: As businesses move more processes online, how can they protect themselves from cybercrime?

The New Statesman has a long history of talking to people at the top of business, politics and culture, and explaining how their views will affect the wider world.

NS Tech applies the same rigour when supporting its readership of IT professionals in enterprise-level companies and the public sector.