Inaugural Virtual CIO Symposium Launched

Innovation under pressure in the spotlight, as digital disruption meets pathogen disruption

​NS Media Group’s inaugural Virtual CIO Symposium – by Computer Business Review, NS Tech and the New Statesman – has been launched and senior technology executives are invited to register and hear from some of the UK’s leading CIOs on the afternoon of Thursday 23 April.​

​

Featuring Sainsbury’s CIO Phil Jordan and Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Chief Digital and Information Officer Karl Hoods, with further exciting speaker announcements to be confirmed, the Virtual CIO Symposium is a gathering for business and technology leaders to share discussions, presentations, initiatives and innovations with their peers.

The CIO leaders will discuss crisis management and business continuity in the era of pathogen disruption, developing and preparing for the workplace of the future, delivering quality digital products at scale to accelerate digital transformation initiatives, collaboration tools and empowering frontline workers, and discussing technology resilience and risk at board level.​

​



Jordan, Hoods and their peers will take part in interviews with Computer Business Review (CBR) Editor Ed Targett, NS Tech Editor Oscar Williams, and NS Media Group Technology Editor Edward Qualtrough.​

​

Delegates at the Virtual CIO Symposium will be able to engage with presentations on the main stage, and with each other in Q&As with the speakers, sponsors, and their peers in virtual chats and private conversations.​​

​

CBR Editor Ed Targett said: “Pathogen disruption has taken over from digital disruption as the biggest concern facing CEOs and business leaders, with Chief Information Officers among those thrust to the new front lines to ensure business continuity for their organisations and workforces.​

​

“Beyond the trite social media updates about how recent circumstances have accelerated digital transformation initiatives more in the last three weeks than CEOs and their technology leaders might have in the previous three years, the reality is working to improve resilience and business agility has always been a critical focus for digital and IT executives.

“It will be a privilege to hear from some of the UK’s leading CIOs who are at the forefront of business continuity about crisis management, the future workplace, developing quality digital products at scale, and empowering frontline workers with the tools to innovate while keeping their organisations running smoothly.​

​

“We look forward to welcoming you on Thursday 23 April with our colleagues on NS Tech, and hope you are able to engage with and learn from our expert speakers and each other.”​