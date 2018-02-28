Best Practices für das erfolgreiche Digital-Experience-Management. Ein Whitepaper von ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES® (EMA™)

Digital Experience Management (DEM) has evolved from traditional network monitoring and application performance management (APM) to become an overwhelmingly important component of IT service delivery and IT-to-business alignment. Featuring recent EMA research on digital, user and customer experience management, this white paper explores the many dimensions of digital experience management and provides insights into:

The expanding scope and use cases for DEM

Why companies are failing at DEM

Principles and practices for effective DEM

Top 10 tips for success DEM implementation