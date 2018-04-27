Riverbed logo

Tools für DevOps/Continuous Delivery Sprungbrett für das digitale Unternehmen: Zusammenfassender Bericht. Forschungsbericht von ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES® (EMA™)

Riverbed

The digital economy is characterized by a rapidly changing and fast-moving business climate. This “need for speed” has revolutionized application and software delivery, where DevOps and Continuous Delivery have become core competencies.
However, yesterday’s toolsets and practices—which relied heavily on human expertise and manual processes—are no longer viable. At the same time, developing and supporting modern applications requires collaborative decision-making supported by a new level of cross-functional skills, knowledge, and judgment.
Read this report from EMA to explore:
• The business impact of optimizing DevOps and Continuous Delivery in “real-world” IT
• Primary DevOps and Continuous Delivery challenges and strategies for solving them
• How tools, such as APM solutions, can address common gaps
• Input from highly effective organizations on blueprints for success

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

