The 10 Universal Truths of Identity and Access Management

One Identity

Most organizations implement technology to do things better, deliver higher value, fulfill their mission and become more agile. After all, technology should make things easier. But often it seems that many IT initiatives slow operations and hamstring agility.

IAM is an ever-moving target that has become a large and integral part of IT operations.

The following ten universal truths of IAM provide common-sense guidance on how to evaluate your need, implement a solid IAM solution and optimize its usage.

Download this white paper to find out more.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

