APIs are a simple concept: they connect data to create new digital experiences. If we look at the IT modernization trends driving digital transformation, APIs play a critical role in all of them. Cloud projects use APIs. Software that interacts with IoT sensors uses APIs. Contextual mobile apps use APIs. And getting big data into systems to be ingested and analyzed is the task of the humble API. So they aren’t a fad; they are the key technology that makes new business models, product offerings, insights, and many other IT changes possible, and they are increasingly seen as a critical part of the successful digital transformation of any organization.

Regardless of how you use APIs, it’s critical to take a strategic, rather than tactical, view of how you plan, design, secure, and manage them. A strategic view will enable you to address the tactical needs of today while providing the flexibility clearly needed to modernize and thrive in the digital world.

Download this white paper to find out 10 ways to modernize your API strategy.

