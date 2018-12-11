HP

2017 State of Cybersecurity in Small & Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB)

Cyber attacks, ransomware and disruptive technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), challenge the ability of small businesses to safeguard their information assets. In fact, only 21 percent of the companies represented in this study rate their ability to mitigate cyber risks, vulnerabilities and attacks as highly effective. Moreover, more than half (51 percent) have experienced either a successful or unsuccessful ransomware attack.

