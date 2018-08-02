2018 Cybersecurity: Perceptions and practice

As uncertainties — cybersecurity and otherwise — swim around us with increased velocity and frequency, it’s always helpful to hear directly from security leaders in the trenches of our industry. These first-hand accounts have the unique ability to shed light on the challenges security professionals and their teams face nearly every day of their work lives.

That’s precisely what this “2018 Cybersecurity: Perceptions & Practices” benchmark survey accomplishes. It provides insights into the state of the cybersecurity practice of 751 mid- to large-sized organizations in the United States, United Kingdom, and Asia- Pacific regions.