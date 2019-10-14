Report: 2019 Predictions for Customer Data Management

Where will the next evolutions in customer experience, consumer privacy and the digital enterprise lead your business in 2019?

In this report, we break down the hottest trends, biggest roadblocks and most tantalising opportunities facing the customer data management market. Download it now to explore megatrends that we see as being vital considerations if you want to thrive – not just survive – in today’s and tomorrow’s digital marketplace.

You’ll discover:

Forecasts for the future of data protection and consumer privacy regulations

Predictions about cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and customer data platforms

New frontiers ushered in by evolving cloud technology integrations and the convergence of the front and back offices