2019 State of Enterprise Secure Access

To gain sharper insight into the changing and growing area of IT security, IDG Connect conducted a survey on behalf of Pulse Secure to gauge activity and perceptions across industries. This report illustrates the current landscape and extent of enterprise Secure Access challenges, practices and risks, as well as the application of technologies to reduce exposures due to endpoint and IoT security threats, unauthorized access, and inconsistent data protection controls.

We surveyed over 300 senior security decision makers and influencers across midsize and large organizations in the US, UK and DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) countries to understand:

– Current IT deployment models

– Access challenges, issues and impact

– Practices, controls and tools used to address access exposures

– Secure Access tool usage and value

– The degree of confidence respondents have in their ability to mitigate risks

– How companies plan to invest to fortify access defences and capabilities

The survey findings and related insights aim to empower corporate leadership and IT security professionals to examine how their organizations are enabling accessibility while mitigating security risks.