2019 State of Enterprise Secure Access

Pulse Secure

To gain sharper insight into the changing and growing area of IT security, IDG Connect conducted a survey on behalf of Pulse Secure to gauge activity and perceptions across industries. This report illustrates the current landscape and extent of enterprise Secure Access challenges, practices and risks, as well as the application of technologies to reduce exposures due to endpoint and IoT security threats, unauthorized access, and inconsistent data protection controls.

We surveyed over 300 senior security decision makers and influencers across midsize and large organizations in the US, UK and DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) countries to understand:

– Current IT deployment models

– Access challenges, issues and impact

– Practices, controls and tools used to address access exposures

– Secure Access tool usage and value

– The degree of confidence respondents have in their ability to mitigate risks

– How companies plan to invest to fortify access defences and capabilities

The survey findings and related insights aim to empower corporate leadership and IT security professionals to examine how their organizations are enabling accessibility while mitigating security risks.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Intel Treads Carefully, Puts Thin Devices first on Ice Lake
4 hours ago
Global Payments, Total System in $21.5 Billion Mega Merger
5 hours ago
Rivers of Data: Environment Agency in £6m Telemetry Tender
7 hours ago
Arm Unveils New CPU and GPU Architectures
9 hours ago
As US-China Trade Tensions Soar, Alibaba Seeks Hong Kong Listing
10 hours ago
Mark Shuttleworth on Taking Canonical Public, Legacy IT and Ubuntu, and his Botanical Garden
11 hours ago
Stormzy Gig for EE’s 5G Launch – And Huawei’s At the Party
4 days ago
Cyber Risk Management – Bringing Security Intelligence to The Board
4 days ago
Red Hat Open Sources 3scale Code
4 days ago
Army Surgeons to Get Augmented Reality Support in the Field
4 days ago
EU Commission Adopts Drone Rules, Including Operator Registration Requirement
4 days ago
AWS Ground Station, An On Demand Satellite Communication Network
4 days ago
Home Office Puts £120m Passport Office Contract Out to Tender
5 days ago
Drugs, Death and Data Science
5 days ago
Third-Party Risks That Companies Need to Consider and Manage
5 days ago
University of Bradford Uses HPC System to Build 3D Models of Lost Heritage Sites
5 days ago