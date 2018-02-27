3 Reasons: Why DevOps is a Game-Changer for Security

The DevOps model drives digital transformation and the rapid delivery of new software products and services. It replaces a traditional, linear development approach by emphasizing cross-functional collaborations, integrated tools, and automated workflows.

In fact, DevOps represents a kind of cultural revolution in which the creation and deployment of software and services happen at an extremely accelerated pace. That said, this process has largely taken place outside the purview of information security (InfoSec) and often without its knowledge or involvement.

This article explores the intersection of DevOps and InfoSec. Specifically, it offers three reasons why security organizations will benefit by combining these two practices.