451 Research Special Report: Exceeding Customer Expectations with the Next-Generation Customer Data Platform

SAP

Download CDP solution analysis from 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence
In 2019, personalized offers resulted in consumers making $87.5 billion worth purchases they otherwise wouldn’t have made.

What does this mean for your business? Through a data-driven foundation of customer insights, you can deliver hyper-personalized experiences that lead to revenue growth. As you’ll learn in this report from Sheryl Kingstone, head of customer experience and commerce 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, customer data platforms (CDPs) are an emerging solution that can activate those exceptional experiences.

Download your complimentary report now to:

– Explore why hyper-personalization is becoming a leading market differentiator
– See how new CDP solutions represent a major leap forward in martech strategy
– Learn how your whole business – not just the marketing department – can benefit from key capabilities of next-generation CDPs

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 11 Pages

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Toyota Material Handling Goes All-In on Networked Forklifts, as Factory Automation Booms
2 weeks ago
How ITIL 4 can Help your Organisation Respond Effectively in the Digital Era
2 weeks ago
How IT Leaders can Sweat their Oracle and SAP Assets to Power Through the Pandemic
1 month ago
Former NCSC Director Ciaran Martin On His Old Job, and New…
1 month ago
Five Questions with… Christian Aquilina, Director of Programme Management, Parallels Inc
1 month ago
NHS’s £100m digital framework suggests telehealth is here to stay
1 month ago
Top tips for CISOs and CIOs: How to Fight a Ransomware Attack
1 month ago
Virtual CIO Symposium – Speakers, Agenda Announced For November 18 Summit
1 month ago
Computer Business Review Has Some News…
1 month ago
Will Government National Data Strategy Deliver on Eliminating Data Silos?
2 months ago
Microsoft Wobbles Again: Do Azure Staging Procedures Need a Rethink?
2 months ago
“Confidence in Chaos”? Ten Technologies for ‘Grey Zone’ Conflicts
2 months ago
Europe Sharpens IT Incident Reporting Requirements, Puts Cloud SLAs Under Microscope
2 months ago
It’s Time to Rethink How We Create and Provision Hybrid and Multi-cloud Networks
2 months ago
Down to the Wire: AWS Delays “Path-Style” S3 Deprecation at Last Minute
2 months ago
Five Announcements You May Have Missed at Microsoft Ignite 2020
2 months ago