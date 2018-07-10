5 Steps To Modernizing Your Data

Five steps to modernising your data tackles common issues driving you to consider a transition to SaaS.

Whether it’s scalability, availability, security, globalisation or something else, you’re under pressure to respond to customer demand for cutting-edge capabilities and lower TCO. At the same time, you need to reach new customers, differentiate your product, streamline your sales cycle, grow your revenues and improve your margins. All of these are areas where the Microsoft data platform can help and this eBook provides practical pathways forward.

This eBook is for software providers who are looking to make the transition from traditional on-premises or self-hosted solutions to modern SaaS apps. It includes ways to modernise your data platform as the first step in your move to SaaS, the role of the cloud and what you should look for from a cloud provider, key database requirements for multi-tenant SaaS apps and how you can personalise the experience to delight customers in compelling new ways.