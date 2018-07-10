5 Steps To Modernizing Your Data

Microsoft

Five steps to modernising your data tackles common issues driving you to consider a transition to SaaS.

Whether it’s scalability, availability, security, globalisation or something else, you’re under pressure to respond to customer demand for cutting-edge capabilities and lower TCO. At the same time, you need to reach new customers, differentiate your product, streamline your sales cycle, grow your revenues and improve your margins. All of these are areas where the Microsoft data platform can help and this eBook provides practical pathways forward.

This eBook is for software providers who are looking to make the transition from traditional on-premises or self-hosted solutions to modern SaaS apps. It includes ways to modernise your data platform as the first step in your move to SaaS, the role of the cloud and what you should look for from a cloud provider, key database requirements for multi-tenant SaaS apps and how you can personalise the experience to delight customers in compelling new ways.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Want to Simulate One Mouse Brain? You’ll Need the Equivalent of 23,000 Laptops
51 mins ago
Mozilla’s “Common Voice” Project Goes Multilingual
1 hour ago
Twitter’s Shares Take a Tumble as Site Suspends 70 Million Accounts
3 hours ago
Gemalto Reveals Businesses Collect More Data Than They Handle
6 hours ago
Three Plugs in to 170 BT Telephone Exchanges
22 hours ago
Outdated Computer Systems like Windows 7 Still Rife in NHS
23 hours ago
BAE System Proposes a New Collaborative Approach to Cybersecurity
24 hours ago
Apache Software Foundation: myNewt Flourishing, Check; Cloud Migration, Check; Audit Passed; Check; Five-Year Plan? Check…
1 day ago
21 Million Timehop Users Affected By Recent Security Breach
1 day ago
The Next James Bond (May Have Leaked His Details via a Fitness App)
1 day ago
Wayve’s Autonomous Vehicle Learned to Drive a Lot Faster than You Did
1 day ago
Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund Grants MirrorWeb £1 Million
1 day ago
Samsung Wins Global Machine Reading Challenge
1 day ago
UK Online Banking Infrastructure in Mystery Outage
1 day ago
Digital Needs 518,000 Workers by 2020 – Will an Institute of Coding Help?
4 days ago
Ofcom Releases Five-Year Plan for Fixed Wireless Adoption and 5G
4 days ago