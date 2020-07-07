5 Things That Make Slack An Enterprise-Grade Collaboration Hub

Slack

No one likes to be the “No” guys. But a wave of new, consumer-like applications and cloud services crashing into the enterprise have sometimes forced IT to play that role.

We’d like to walk you through five big things that make Slack enterprise-grade:

1. Security The big one. No compromises allowed.
2. Scalability So you don’t bump your head on any ceilings.
3. Manageability You’re not in the market for more headaches.
4. Extensibility Making the most of your current software investments.
5. User love Which isn’t usually on lists like this, but should be.

We hope when you’ve finished this quick guide, you’ll agree: Collaboration and agility don’t have to come at the expense of enterprise-readiness

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 18 Pages

