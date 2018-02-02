8 Best Practices for Identity and Access Management

Identity and access management (IAM) isn’t something you do once and then forget about. It’s an ongoing process, a critical part of your infrastructure that demands continuous management. Even if you have a fully implemented directory, it’s never too late to take advantage of best practices to help continuously manage this crucial part of your environment.

Download this white paper for eight key practices, gathered from years of experience and informed by this key insight, that will help you improve your identity management system to ensure better security, efficiency and compliance.