8 Tech Trends of 2020 That Every Digital Leader Should Embrace

Over seven years ago, Mark Andreessen, a famous American entrepreneur, investor, and software engineer proclaimed that: “We are in the middle of a dramatic and broad technological and economic shift in which software companies are poised to take over large swathes of the economy.” While this prediction turned out to be one of the most accurate ones for the last 10 years, the current state of business technology is affecting this vision drastically.

In 2020, digital leaders will need to shift their strategies to serve rapidly changing customer preferences and enhance operational efficiency. Changes and innovations need to be implemented instantly to keep up with the proliferation of mobile devices and apps, increasing penetration of IoT, adoption of AI and Big Data, and the need to improve operational performance. Additionally, security and digital privacy concerns are expected to restrict market growth across the globe.

Digital industry experts and thought leaders predict that 2020 will bring new challenges for organizations looking to provide more personalized customer engagements across channels, drive employee empowerment, and accelerate business processes optimization and operations efficiency.

This is a guide for your digital leadership journey put together by leaders from various industries and verticals and backed up by research and data.