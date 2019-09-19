A Guide to Protecting Your Online Business from Costly Bot Attacks

PerimeterX

New eBook Shows How to Beat Bad Bots

Bad bots tie up inventory, reduce conversion and decrease revenue. How confident are you that your current solution is stopping bad bots? Read the eBook, “How to Beat Bad Bots” to discover the six must-haves for bot protection and learn:

• Why legacy bot protection techniques fail
• How advanced detection and mitigation techniques protect against today’s bots
• How PerimeterX Bot Defender® succeeds where others don’t

See how the PerimeterX bot protection-as-a-service detects and mitigates the most sophisticated bots that bypass other solutions, with unparallealed accuracy. Our solution autotunes to improve detection while easily integrating into your existing infrastructure. Win the battle against bad bots!

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

These AI Agents Punched Holes in Their Virtual Universe While Playing Hide and Seek
2 hours ago
AWS Now Lets You Automatically Replicate Data Uploads in the Same Region
3 hours ago
Creative Commons, Coil, Mozilla Launch $100 Million “Micropayments” Innovation Fund
6 hours ago
Datadog Rebuffed Cisco Buyout Before $7 Billion IPO
7 hours ago
Finding and Smashing Watermelon SLAs: Four key Warning Signs
1 day ago
Oracle to Have More Cloud Regions than AWS by End-2020: Larry Ellison
1 day ago
What Generational Divide? Bridging the Gap in the Modern Workplace
1 day ago
Irish Public Service Card Falls Foul of Irish Data Protection Commissioner
1 day ago
Endpoint Security: Winning the War Against Time
2 days ago
JP Morgan to Ramp Up Presence in Glasgow, Build New Technology Offices
2 days ago
70 Applications, 15 Teams, 9 Months: Lessons from the Guardian’s “All-In” Move to AWS
2 days ago
Wi-Fi 6 Officially Lands: These Are the First Accredited Devices
2 days ago
Microsoft Admits That Windows 10 Update 1903 is Knocking Out Wi-Fi
2 days ago
Oracle and Deloitte Team Up: Launch “ELEVATE” Cloud Migration Partnership
3 days ago
Salesforce Unveils “Manufacturing Cloud” – Mulesoft API-Powered SaaS
3 days ago
Qualcomm’s $3.1 Billion RF360 Acquisition Gives it “Modem to Antenna” Heft
3 days ago