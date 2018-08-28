A step-by-step guide to cloud adoption and data protection

Veeam

Public clouds can become an essential part of your data protection strategy and can even be used as your secondary data center or an offsite backup storage. If you plan and implement cloud adoption the right way, you’ll gain many benefits including cost-efficiency, agility and mobility.

Read this white paper to see what key considerations you need to take on your way to a smooth transition to the cloud and how to address cloud adoption challenges. In this step-by-step guide to the cloud adoption strategy, you’ll also learn:

– Why it’s important to add cloud services as a part of your data protection strategy
– Which type of cloud will be the right choice for reaching your specific data protection goals
– How to ensure security in the cloud and meet compliance regulations
– And more!

