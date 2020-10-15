A Technical Brief Framework For Dell Technologies’ Unified Workspace

The end user computing industry has reached an important time in its history. For the first time, modern PC management, mobility, Zero Trust security, and virtualization are coalescing to deliver the world’s first digital workspace solutions. The world of any app, any device, and any location is finally here. Enterprises understand that this new digital capability will bring enormous benefits, including enhanced productivity, simplified management, reduced costs, and enhanced security. Today, most IT decision makers are now planning to radically transform their end user computing environments with digital workspaces in the upcoming years.

Despite the enthusiasm, however, the question remains: how should companies go about adopting a modern, secure digital workspace to maximize the value from their investments?

This Technical Brief answers that question by bringing your organization through five phases of digital workspace implementation:

› Phase 1: Pre-planning
› Phase 2: Modern management readiness assessment
› Phase 3: Infrastructure and business integration assessment
› Phase 4: Roadmap development
› Phase 5: Implementation and process automation

