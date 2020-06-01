Accelerating the Artificial Intelligence Journey with Dell EMC Ready Solutions

This ESG Technical Review documents evaluation of Dell EMC Ready Solutions for AI. We focused on understanding the performance and ease of use of the Ready Solutions for AI with optimized designs for machine learning and deep learning. To validate the full stack performance, we measured the number of images per second processed when training the AlexNet and ResNet50 deep learning networks and evaluated how the integrated solutions can simplify and accelerate AI deployment. The Deep Learning with NVIDIA design featuring Isilon significantly outperformed the competition in training time, delivering 2.9 times the performance of one competitor for an AlexNet deep learning neural network in a GPU accelerated environment and 2.3 times another competitor for a ResNet50 deep learning neural network.

