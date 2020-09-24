Achieving midmarket success, digital transformation, and security in the cloud era

Dell Technologies

As cloud computing adoption matures among organizations of all sizes, a growing number of midmarket companies are using both public and private clouds to enhance their business agility and performance.

New research by IDG reveals a key factor in hybrid-cloud success for midmarket organizations: Hybrid cloud users managing cloud and on-premises environments with a unified tool are significantly more likely to experience a range of critical benefits, including:

– Reductions in man hours spent on several security-related functions.
– Minimized security events and risk exposure.
– Improved operational speed. n Decreased infrastructure costs.
– Greater profitability.
– Increased productivity.

Learn more about Dell Technologies solutions powered by Intel ®.

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 7 Pages

