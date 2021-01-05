AI-Enabled Contact Center Analytics

NICE Nexidia’s Customer Engagement Analytics solutions include industry leading Customer Journey and Speech Analytics, the NICE ENLIGHTEN AI framework with pre-trained models for interpretive, predictive, and prescriptive use cases, IVR Optimization, Predictive, Behavioral Routing, and Quality Central. NICE’s contact center strategy for analytics is to provide the most powerful, scalable, and personalized omnichannel. AI-enabled analytics at the journey level, interaction level, and behavioral level by leveraging historical and real-time, high-performance analytics capabilities. These capabilities empower businesses while savings costs, driving revenue, improving customer loyalty, maintaining compliance, and more.

Download to find out more.