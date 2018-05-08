AI Meets Collaboration

Advanced technology is having a growing impact on our everyday lives. Adoption of advanced technologies and virtual assistants such as Amazon Echo and Google Home are becoming more mainstream in homes. Meanwhile organizations worldwide are increasingly looking at how to implement similar technologies to improve productivity, speed workflows, and increase collaboration among employees, business partners, and even customers.

This white paper focuses on four core themes that emerged from the global survey:

– Technology optimism

– Bots as co-works

– Openness to AI

– Security