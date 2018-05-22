AI Optimizes Intel’s Business Processes: An Audit Case Study

Business focus is changing from data management to intelligent action. Artificial intelligence (AI) can add significant power and effectiveness to human processes by recognizing patterns across massive amounts of historical data. The Intel Inside® Program (IIP), a co-branding members-based marketing program designed to help consumers identify which products use Intel® technology, receives thousands of reimbursement claims per month. Intel’s Global Audit Team (GAT) selected claims to audit for non-compliance, but the sheer volume of data made it difficult for humans to see the patterns that help better predict non-compliance.

Intel IT’s Advanced Analytics team developed the Compliance Analysis and Prediction Service (CAPS) using AI to support and optimize the decision process for which IIP claims to select for audit.