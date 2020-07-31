Amaze Suite: TM Re-platform Using Your Journey to Cloud Adoption & Application Migration

Cloud adoption has become a mainstream approach with more and more enterprises leveraging cloud as a key part of their IT strategy. This is evident from the year-on-year growth of the leading cloud providers like AWS, Azure and, GCP over the last 3 years. As a first phase, these enterprises have successfully adopted cloud by developing new applications on cloud using cloud-native design principle. Having realized success with that, they are now looking for ways to migrate rest of their important applications to cloud to realize broad benefits of cloud. However, the challenge is migrating existing applications to cloud poses a different set of issues.