Amaze Suite: TM Re-platform Using Your Journey to Cloud Adoption & Application Migration

Hexaware Technologies

Cloud adoption has become a mainstream approach with more and more enterprises leveraging cloud as a key part of their IT strategy. This is evident from the year-on-year growth of the leading cloud providers like AWS, Azure and, GCP over the last 3 years. As a first phase, these enterprises have successfully adopted cloud by developing new applications on cloud using cloud-native design principle. Having realized success with that, they are now looking for ways to migrate rest of their important applications to cloud to realize broad benefits of cloud. However, the challenge is migrating existing applications to cloud poses a different set of issues.

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 10 Pages

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Security Operation Centres: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
1 day ago
The Big Interview: Novartis Chief Technical Officer Elizabeth Theophille
2 days ago
AMD Hikes Full Year Guidance – Admits 7nm Capacity is Tight
2 days ago
62,000 Devices Infected by Mystery Attackers: Threat Vector Still Unknown
3 days ago
Google Reveals Plans for New, Private UK-US Subsea Cable
3 days ago
6 GHz for All: Ofcom Shrugs Off Interference Concerns, Opens Up Spectrum, Licence-Free
4 days ago
Male Dominated Boards Massively Underperform: New Diversity Survey
4 days ago
How Long Do SSDs Really Last?
4 days ago
Telco Outages: Third-Party Failures Have Tripled
4 days ago
Qualtrics Gets to Float After All: SAP Vows to Take Firm Public
4 days ago
National Security Agency: Assume Your OT Control System Will Get Turned Against You
1 week ago
Kaspersky Identifies All-Singing, Multi-OS Malware Framework Dubbed “MATA”
1 week ago
Intel’s 7nm “Defect” Leaves Investors Fretting, Despite Blockbuster Earnings
1 week ago
Q&A: David Emm, Principal Security Researcher, Kaspersky
1 week ago
No Patching, No CISO? Premier League Club Saved by the Bank after Hackers Targeted MD
1 week ago
DMs Raided in Twitter Hack that Saw Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Barack Obama’s Accounts Accessed
1 week ago