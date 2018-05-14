What if defenders could see the future? If they knew an attack was coming, they could stop it, or at least mitigate its impact and help ensure what they need to protect most is safe. The fact is, defenders can see what’s on the horizon. Many clues are out there—and obvious.

For years, Cisco has been warning defenders about escalating cybercriminal activity around the globe. In this, our latest annual cybersecurity report, we present data and analysis from Cisco threat researchers and several of our technology partners about attacker behavior observed over the past 12 to 18 months.