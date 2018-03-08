How To Apply For A China ICP License

Alibaba Cloud

An ICP license is a mandatory step for companies wishing to host their website in Mainland China. Without an ICP registration number, you will not be eligible for China-based web hosting and CDN services. Your domain also runs the risk of being blacklisted for not abiding by Chinese content laws.

Foreign companies successfully apply for an ICP license for China on a daily basis, but this is not to say that the process is easy or straightforward. This info paper will help you walk through the procedure of applying for an ICP license.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Why cloud computing is key to help implement better security methods
45 mins ago
UK Launches pilot of first police-backed cyber security certificate
57 mins ago
Almost half of businesses see cryptocurrencies as having a positive impact
2 hours ago
International Women’s Day: The Tech Sector Speaks Up
19 hours ago
German privacy ruling against Facebook highlights importance of GDPR
19 hours ago
VMware looks to simplify multi cloud adoption
19 hours ago
Gov’t to put new cybersecurity measures in place for smart devices
20 hours ago
GitHub gives businesses a helping hand to open source project licensing
22 hours ago
Tech City UK announces 26 businesses added to Future Fifty programme
24 hours ago
Co-Op, Mastercard launch scan and go technology
24 hours ago
WANdisco signs OEM with Alibaba Cloud
1 day ago
Facebook sued by BlackBerry over app patent
1 day ago
Majority of investors look up to London’s talent pool for financial services
2 days ago
Hitachi Vantara extends machine learning capabilities
2 days ago
Composable infrastructure explained
2 days ago
Cybersecurity consortium created to protect fintech industry
2 days ago