Architecting For The Digital Edge IOA™ Playbook

Equinix

This playbook is an introduction to IOA and a guide to using the IOA Knowledge Base.

The knowledge base is a collection of detailed blueprints and design patterns to help architect for the digital edge and map your journey to becoming a digital enterprise.

Following these steps removes traditional architectural constraints and optimizes connectivity, leveraging ecosystems and placing IT back in control—in the center of an Interconnection Oriented Architecture.

Download this whitepaper to find out more.

Type: White Paper
