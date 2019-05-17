Artificial Intelligence in Banking and Risk Management

Is it real or is it hype? Any fast-emerging, highly touted technology attracts that kind of skepticism.

Artificial intelligence, as hot and hyped as anything in today’s tech marketplace, is no exception. But neither does AI fit neatly into any pre-existing patterns or assumptions about IT hype and reality. There are indications, both anecdotally and in market research, that AI is enjoying a rush of commercial interest, fueling expectations that it will be game-changing, groundbreaking, even revolutionary in its impact on business and other aspects of society.

To be sure, AI in its various forms – including machine learning, natural language processing and robotic process automation – is still, in terms of business applications, early-stage. Also, perhaps paradoxically, the technology is not exactly new. As a science, AI is well over a half-century old, gaining early notoriety through popular culture (“2001: A Space Odyssey”) and for winning chess games. However, as computing power has improved in the era of big data, the excitement now is the potential of AI to disrupt nearly every aspect of our lives, from automated vehicles to cancer treatment. And those high expectations do not seem unrealistically distorted.

That is one takeaway from a recently conducted survey by the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) and analytics leader SAS: Four out of five respondents (81%) said that AI technologies are already benefiting their institutions.

