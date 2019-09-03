Artificially Intelligent Data Centers: How the C-Suite Is Embracing Continuous Change to Drive Value

This report is based on a survey of 512 global executives. Thirty-one percent of respondents are from North American companies, 30% from Europe and the Middle East, 29% from Asia-Pacific and 10% from South America. The executives work in a variety of sectors, including energy, healthcare, technology and education.

All are C-suite executives, representing CIOs (43%), CEOs (29%) and chief data officers (28%).Leaders in digital and IT transformation, which represent 13% of the survey sample, are defined as those who describe themselves as digital transformation innovators or first movers in their markets and say their transformation efforts exceed expectations