Artificially Intelligent Data Centers-How the C-Suite Is Embracing Continuous Change to Drive Value

Now that digital transformation (DX) is well underway at large and midsize organizations around the world, progressive companies are taking the next logical step: forging IT transformation (ITX) strategies to create artificially intelligent data centers. These data-driven IT infrastructures gather large amounts of business and operational information and then leverage artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and predictive analytics for automation and continuous-learning capabilities that support DX in powerful new ways.

“As part of our transformation process, IT is forming closer relationships with our businesspeople and product development groups to enable P&G’s ability to win,” says Alan Boehme, global chief technology officer and chief of innovation information technology at the consumer products giant Procter & Gamble. “It’s a recognition by the company that IT is the business and the business is IT. These areas are merging into one.”

Unfortunately, too few executives understand this reality and, as a result, aren’t addressing the parallel need for ITX and DX, as indicated by a new survey of 512 global executives conducted by Forbes Insights, Dell EMC and Intel. Yet there is a select group that sees the need for artificially intelligent data centers to advance DX goals.

Who are these leading companies, and what benefits are they seeing as a result of their efforts? In the Forbes Insights, Dell EMC and Intel survey, leaders are those who consider themselves DX innovators or first movers in their markets and say their transformation efforts exceed expectations. These DX front-runners were two times more likely than laggards to have seen revenue gains of 7% or more in the past year thanks to the application of disruptive technologies, such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and blockchain, within their IT infrastructures.

Dell EMC solutions powered by Intel®

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

