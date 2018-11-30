Assessing The Financial Impact of HPE InfoSight Predictive Analytics

Applications are the engines that drive today’s digital businesses. When the infrastructure that powers those applications is difficult to administer, or fails, businesses and their IT organizations are severely impacted. Traditionally, IT assumed much of the responsibility to ensure availability and performance. In the digital era, however, the industry needs to evolve and reset the requirements on vendors.

HPE Nimble Storage has broken away from convention and transformed how storage is managed and supported with the HPE InfoSight predictive analytics platform. HPE engaged ESG to conduct a quantitative survey of the HPE Nimble Storage installed base, as well as non-HPE Nimble Storage customers, to better assess how HPE InfoSight positively impacts customer environments. Both HPE InfoSight telemetry data and ESG’s quantitative survey data show that the benefit delivered to HPE Nimble Storage customers is significant, driving:

79% lower IT operational expenses.

73% fewer trouble tickets in the environment, which are resolved faster.

85% less time spent resolving storage-related trouble tickets.

69% faster time to resolution for events that necessitate level 3 support.

The ability to manage and troubleshoot the entire infrastructure environment from a single, intelligent platform.

Download this whitepaper to find out more.