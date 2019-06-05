Automotive (ADAS): Solving the storage conundrum in ADAS development and validation

The automotive industry is in the midst of a highly competitive transitional period, with the ultimate goal of fully autonomous or “driverless” vehicles likely to be realized within a decade. The scale and intensity at which OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers must bring innovations to market – while containing costs, mitigating risks, managing product complexity and maintaining compliance – is challenging.

The emergence of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), designed to enhance passenger, vehicle and road safety, introduces disruptive requirements for engineering IT infrastructure – particularly storage, where even entrylevel capacities are measured in petabytes. This paper will explore the infrastructure challenges facing OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers in developing and validating ADAS technologies, and propose a storage solution that is optimized for such workloads, delivering high performance, high concurrency and massive scalability.

Download this whitepaper to discover:

– The importance of ADAS development and validation infrastructure

– ADAS development and validation workflow and methodology

– Major challenges of ADAS development and validation infrastructure

– Dell EMC Isilon for ADAS and autonomous driving

