Azure SQL Database E-book

This e-book is a cloud developer’s guide to resource scaling, performance features, and automatic tuning.

It is aimed at developers concerned with how their database performance supports their apps. It covers the many ways that Microsoft Azure SQL Database helps you deliver great performance, at minimal overhead. It captures the deep technical details, like the relevant SQL code snippets, and shares the process for putting each feature or capability to use. If you want cloud database performance that stands up to every development scenario, read on.