Azure Strategy and Implementation Guide for IT Organizations

Each organization has a unique journey to the cloud based on its own starting point, its history, its culture, and its goals. This document is designed to meet you wherever you are on that journey and help you build or reinforce a solid foundation around cloud application development and operations, service management, and governance.

This book is designed for decision makers to gain a high-level overview of topics and by IT professionals responsible for broad implementation. Regardless of where you are personally focused in infrastructure, data or application arena, there are important concepts and learnings here for you. As you read, we hope you will gain insights into recommended general architecture to take advantage of cloud design principles, the evolution possible in application development to DevOps, approaches to service management, and overall governance.