Become a digital leader with Red Hat, Intel, and SAP

As a critical part of your business infrastructure, your SAP® environment can also benefit from modernization. To continue receiving SAP support, you must migrate your underlying databases to SAP HANA® and your existing SAP applications to SAP S/4HANA® by 2027. This migration presents an opportunity to modernize and realign your SAP environment with overall IT digital transformation initiatives. Red Hat and Intel provide a modern, consistent foundation for both your IT infrastructure and your SAP landscape.

Download to find out more.