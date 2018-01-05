Benchmark: MongoDB 3.2 vs. Couchbase Server 4.5 for Query and Read/Write Performance

How do the latest releases of two leading NoSQL databases compare on both read/write and query performance? The emerging technologies thought leader Avalon Consulting, LLC benchmarked MongoDB 3.2 and Couchbase Server 4.5 to find out. These big data experts ran industry standard (YCSB) workloads for both read/write and query.

The bottom line: Couchbase outperformed MongoDB by 7x on reads, 5x on writes, and 3x on queries.

The benchmark tested how well MongoDB and Couchbase Server performed with:

· A mixed read/write workload and a query workload

· 150 million documents (300GB of data)

· Insufficient memory to cache all the data (only 54% in memory)

· Up to 280 concurrent clients