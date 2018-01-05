Benchmark: MongoDB 3.2 vs. Couchbase Server 4.5 for Query and Read/Write Performance

Couchbase

How do the latest releases of two leading NoSQL databases compare on both read/write and query performance? The emerging technologies thought leader Avalon Consulting, LLC benchmarked MongoDB 3.2 and Couchbase Server 4.5 to find out. These big data experts ran industry standard (YCSB) workloads for both read/write and query.

The bottom line: Couchbase outperformed MongoDB by 7x on reads, 5x on writes, and 3x on queries.

The benchmark tested how well MongoDB and Couchbase Server performed with:
· A mixed read/write workload and a query workload
· 150 million documents (300GB of data)
· Insufficient memory to cache all the data (only 54% in memory)
· Up to 280 concurrent clients

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Fintech & AI lead the way as UK beats Europe for tech venture capital
35 mins ago
Kalanick to sell Uber shares for $1.4bn
57 mins ago
Apple announces that ALL Mac systems face Meltdown
1 hour ago
IaaS & PaaS markets grow at 47% as cloud tech rakes in $180bn
1 hour ago
Volkswagen kick-starts self-driving future with Silicon Valley start-up
18 hours ago
Do your GDPR homework before spending money, says RSA’s Rashmi Knowles
18 hours ago
Nissan to debut mind-reading cars at CES
18 hours ago
From here to 5G – plotting a realistic path
19 hours ago
Bosch targets smart cities with 5% stake in HERE
23 hours ago
AI learns the art of the vernacular: Inside the Language Cloud
23 hours ago
Samsung knocks Intel off semiconductor top spot after 25 years
24 hours ago
First Meltdown, now Spectre: Everything you need to know about the Intel, AMD & ARM chip crisis
24 hours ago
IBM sues Expedia over patents made in 1980s
24 hours ago
Hosted and cloud collaboration sales surge amid flagging on-prem
1 day ago
Major Intel chip security flaw could slow down millions of computers
2 days ago
Crybercrime in 2018: Get ready for bot battles, hack-and-leak extortion & supply chain woes
2 days ago