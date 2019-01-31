Best Practices for Data Protection and Security in the Couchbase Data Platform

Couchbase

Data protection and security for sensitive data – especially personally identifiable information (PII) – has become a top priority for every enterprise. One reason this concern must be addressed immediately is the introduction of tough new regulatory requirements such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Also pressing the agenda forward is an increase in cybersecurity threats and the critical role data security plays in building trust with customers.

This whitepaper explores those three security drivers in depth and explains how the Couchbase Data Platform is uniquely able to provide end-to-end security control from the “core” (datacenter or cloud) to the “edge” (mobile device or embedded system). It also details how Couchbase addresses the four fundamental security concerns of:

1. Access control
2. Data encryption, masking, and redaction
3. Data discovery, sovereignty, and retention
4. Auditing and reporting

You’ll learn how Couchbase ensures a high level of security without significant operational or compliance overhead – and you’ll get a security checklist to make sure your sensitive data is covered from core to edge.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Worried About the Financial Impact of Data Breach? 5 Reasons to Insure
2 hours ago
Luxembourg AI: Powered by NVIDIA?
2 hours ago
Why Are So Many Enterprises Failing to Make the Most of Service Desk Metrics?
3 hours ago
Airbus Hack: Aerospace and Security Giant Breached
5 hours ago
Five Things We Learned from Microsoft’s Earnings
6 hours ago
Protect Your Multi-Tenant Environment
21 hours ago
Manage Your AD PowerShells Correctly
21 hours ago
How to Cover Security Holes Left by Edge Computing
21 hours ago
Will You Still Be Happy with Your Oracle Database in Five Years Time?
22 hours ago
Google’s Velostrata Migration Tool Adds New Tricks in Wave Form
23 hours ago
ROI on Innovation Spending Declines 27%
24 hours ago
Samsung Starts Mass Production of Its One Terabyte Flash Storage Chip
1 day ago
Cloud Management Specialist Rubrik Spews Customer Data After Configuration Error
1 day ago
With 1.4 Billion Active Devices, Apple Milks Services for Revenue Growth
1 day ago
SAP CEO Waves “Xs and Os” as Cloud Soars 40%
1 day ago
Apple FaceTime Bug: Teenager Spotted Vulnerability 9 Days Ago
2 days ago