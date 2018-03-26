Beyond the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

The GDPR is not the only regulation affecting global business, of course, nor is it the only issue that concerns those charged with storing, processing, managing and protecting one of the world’s most valuable assets: data.

To better understand data decision-making, McAfee® commissioned Vanson Bourne to survey the views of 800 senior business professionals across eight countries around the world from a range of industry sectors.

The following pages will shed light on how the respondent organizations currently approach data management, protection and residency (the physical location where data is stored). This report also explores the impact of global events such as:

Geopolitical changes in several regions, and their impact on data

The role of data protection as a competitive advantage

The degree to which organizations are aware of, and prepared for, GDPR

The driving factors behind data residency decisions

The impact of 11 country- and sector-specific regulations

