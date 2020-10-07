Block by Block: Building for an App-Centric Future

Dell Technologies and AMD

The future is being written inside applications. This is where consumer demands are met, internal efficiencies are created, and the path to business transformation is illuminated. The challenge for forward-looking businesses is how to advance into an application-first, cloud-native world with confidence.

Central to this challenge is how applications get written. The move towards microservices, containerization, and orchestration is helping enterprise achieve nearly seamless and continuous software development and delivery.

But even in a cloud-native, software-abstracted world, hardware matters more than ever—especially storage. Applications are hungry for data which enterprises continue to accumulate at a breakneck pace.

