Hitachi

Blueprints for Big Data Success

Hitachi

By now it’s become fairly clear that big data represents a big shift in the enterprise technology landscape. IDC estimates that the amount of useful data worldwide will increase 20x between 2010 and 2020, while 77% of the data relevant to enterprises will be unstructured through 2015.1 As these volume and variety trends continue, companies are increasingly turning to Hadoop, NoSQL and other tools to tackle information issues not readily addressable with older relational database and data warehouse technologies.

Though the big data opportunity is growing rapidly, research indicates that the top two big data challenges that organizations face are determining how to get value out of big data and defining a big data strategy, respectively.2 In light of these challenges, this piece intends to identify and explain big data use cases generating business results for companies today and shed light on emerging use cases expected in the near future. The following pages, address what these use cases are, why companies are investing in them and their common reference architectures.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

IBM “AgroPad” Prototype Can Test Water, Soil Quality using Smartphone
46 mins ago
HubSpot Boosts AWS Contract After Services Hub Launch
2 hours ago
Azure Outage as Lightning Strike Forces Data Centre Offline
3 hours ago
Fortinet Releases New IoT Security Controller
4 hours ago
ACID Breakthrough for data Artisans
21 hours ago
Atlassian Snaps Up OpsGenie, Launches Jira Ops
23 hours ago
Back to School: What Can CIOs Facing a Data Migration Learn from Students?
1 day ago
mozaiq’s Internet of Things Marketplace: Where Next?
1 day ago
Brexit Skills Fears Driving Software Development Overseas
1 day ago
Open Source Security: Time to Look Gift Code in the Mouth?
1 day ago
TSB CEO Falls on Sword Amid IT Migration Mess
1 day ago
Retro Tech Revival: eBay’s UK Retail Report Reveals Wave of Nostalgia…
2 days ago
Machine Learning vs “Eye-Balling”: MIT Research Cuts Chemo Doses by 75%
2 days ago
How to Use AI to Spot Mobile Bank Fraud using Microsoft Azure
2 days ago
Top 10 Malware Families in 2018: Botnet Analysis
2 days ago
Revealed: Human Error, Not Hackers, to Blame for Vast Majority of Data Breaches
2 days ago