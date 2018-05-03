Breach Detection Systems Test Report

NSS Labs performed an independent test of the Trend Micro Deep Discovery Inspector Model 4000 (Hardware model 4100) v3.8 SP5 and OfficeScan (OSCE) v12.0.1807. The product was subjected to thorough testing at the NSS facility in Austin, Texas, based on the Breach Detection Systems (BDS) Test Methodology v4.0 available at www.nsslabs.com. This test was conducted free of charge and NSS did not receive any compensation in return for Trend Micro’s participation.

While the companion Comparative Reports on security, performance, and total cost of ownership (TCO) will provide information about all tested products, this Test Report provides detailed information not available elsewhere.