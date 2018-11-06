Brian Madden Insights: 10 Ways to Evolve from VDI & EMM to a Digital Workspace

Until recently, everything in the EUC world has been about desktop virtualization or enterprise mobility management (EMM). But, it has become an ever expanding landscape, The more-inclusive term “digital workspace” is now used to describe the apps, data, devices, identity, security, and work productivity that coalesce to form what EUC IT pros are thinking about now. In this paper, we’ll take a look at how the ways of thinking about “legacy” desktop virtualization and EMM are evolving to become today’s digital workspace.