Build Back Better: Making Public Services More Resilient

This year has been the most disruptive period for UK public services in a generation. Despite this, they have been central in the fight against COVID-19 and continue to support citizens around the country.

It is clear the pandemic has only accelerated what was already a rapidly changing world with shifting priorities. This is set to remain the case with citizens’ digital expectations intensifying, security threats growing, working practices blurring, and financial pressures increasing.

With these challenges in mind, public service organisations are already focussing on building back better and becoming more resilient in the face of future challenges. Greater adoption of cloud technologies will be a key part of this recovery, with identified barriers including a lack of relevant digital skills, security concerns, and data management still need to be overcome.

Download to find out more.