Improve your app experience with Azure Cosmos DB’s easy-to-use consistency models that give you better control over performance and availability.

• Reimagine your platform for building amazing global apps.

• Leap modern app challenges and land on your feet.

• Meet the globally distributed database…. and its quirks.

• Control trade-offs with consistency models.

• Deliver the app experience your users want.

• Azure Cosmos DB offers well-defined consistency models for out-of-this-world control.